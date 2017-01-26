Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia Receives $50K Grant to Help Owners in Need

Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia received a $50,000 grant to help owners with financial need provide neutering and spraying to their animals.

The non-profit animal rescue aims to reduce the pet population to ensure that the number of animals do not exceed available homes.

"This grant money will really help us reduce the unwanted pet population," said shelter coordinator, Rachel Wasserman. "Less puppies and kittens that end up at the shelter, less dogs being euthanized in the kill shelters."

Animal Friends can also use part of the grant to take care of animals in their care.

To apply for free spraying and neutering, owners can call 304-290-4PET to apply. Photo identification and proof of financial need will be required.