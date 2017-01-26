Preventing Identity Theft: What Not to Keep in your Wallet or Purse

Protecting yourself from identity theft can be as simple as what you should or shouldn't carry in your wallet or purse.

"You'd be amazed if you start to see random pieces of information, once you pull them all together, that identity thief could have a wealth of information to go after you," said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

That "wealth of information" is the reason that Morrisey says it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to carrying certain items.

"You shouldn't carry your Social Security card, you shouldn't carry something with Medicare or some billing information, basically personal identifiable information needs to be treasured and protected," said Morrisey.

While most consumers do carry at least one credit card and their driver's license, you should minimize what you need to carry on a regular basis - like receipts and gift cards, which Morrisey says can easily be manipulated.

"You want to make sure that people aren't going to try to take advantage of it, perhaps they can mimic the bar code. You want to get sophisticated when using the technology because the scammers certainly are," said Morrisey.

If you do misplace your credit card, but don't have time to call and report it, in some cases, there's an app for that! A feature on Discover's app allows you to freeze all activity on your account, then simply "unfreeze" it with just one click if you locate your card.

"When you have a credit card, you frequently have insurance attached to it and you'll get notifications," said Morrisey.

In fact, Morrisey recommends using credits cards for those security reasons.

"...In lieu of some of the cash forms, some of these Green Dot cards because you'll know, potentially, within 20 minutes if there's something that represents an aberrant pattern," said Morrisey.