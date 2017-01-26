Fire Damages Storage Unit in Elkins

The Elkins Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating after a storage unit caught fire Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the Aero Self Storage units on the Beverly Five-Lane, according to Randolph County 911 officials.

Chief Tom Meader of the Elkins Fire Department estimated the damage to be $300,000, pending further investigation into the units' contents. Meader said at least 20 units were damaged.

There is no electricity inside of the storage units, Meader said, but there are security lights on the building.

Fire departments from Beverly, Leading Creek, Tygart Valley, Coalton, Junior, and Belington responded to the scene, along with Randolph County EMS.