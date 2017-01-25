Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont's Michael Gaskill

Michael Gaskill is three-sport star at East Fairmont who has a shot to win state championships in three different seasons. Right now, his focus is on basketball.

“Without a doubt, the thing that you can say about him is, he’s a winner," said Tyrone Asterino, the 26th-year head coach of the Bees.

Gaskill is one of East Fairmont’s scoring leaders, helping the Bees to a 12-3 record and a top-10 ranking in the latest AP poll.

He says an offseason focus on defense made him a more complete player.

“Defense leads to offense," said Gaskill, a senior forward. "We just lock everybody down on defense, and then that creates turnovers and steals that we can use to our advantage on the offensive end.”

Gaskill consistently finishes in double-figures for the Bees. Tuesday against Bridgeport, he tallied 19 points, and topped it all off with an emphatic dunk.

“It [that play] just proves the athleticism of Michael Gaskill,” said Asterino.

Added Gaskill: "Every chance I get, I try to throw one down in practice, over somebody, just to have a good time and put in as much work as possible while having a good time.”

Jumping is Gaskill’s specialty as an athlete. He’s a state champion in the long jump and helped the East Fairmont soccer team record 19 shutouts as its goalkeeper, on the way to a state championship in the fall.

On the hardwood, he’s one East Side’s four seniors, a tight-knit, athletic group that includes soccer All-American Andrew Slusser.

“We just read each other really well," said Slusser. "It makes it easier for us. We feed off each other offensively.

Even though that group fell short against North Marion and Fairmont Sr. earlier in the season, Asterino knows the Bees are ready for rematches in February.

“The hardest part we’ve talked about is getting out of Marion County, because all three teams are very, very good teams," said Asterino. "The sky is the limit. We talk all the time that you get very few times to be special, and when you’re able to be special, you need to take advantage of it. This group of guys is a special group of young men.”