American Federation of Teachers Meets with Legislators

The American Federation of Teachers or AFT is a union that represents teachers and works to better the education system.

On Wednesday night, the group met with local legislators to discuss education during the upcoming session.

Vouchers and charter schools, salary and benefits, and A-F testing were a few of the topics discussed.

Sam Brunett, Monongalia County AFT President, said he wants teachers voices to be heard.

"The purpose of the roundtable is to invite our legislators in, give them our points of view about how education should be carried throughout the next session. And hopefully they'll listen and try to change things in Charleston for us," Brunett said.

The first day of the legislative session is Feb. 8.