Elected Officials Host Town Hall in Reedsville

Wednesday evening in Reedsville, a group a delegates and senators spoke with residents about an array of different issues during a town hall meeting.

Dave Sypolt, 14th District State Senator, said the feedback and ideas received at the meetings are very beneficial.

"I get more out of it than they do," said Sypolt. "We're looking for ideas from them. Many times people have concerns about state government and how it's run and we get complaints all the time. But we also get some great ideas."

This group of elected officials has hosted a number of town halls in counties around the state.