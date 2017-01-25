Morgantown Accepting Absentee Ballot Requests

Municipal elections are only a couple months away. The city of Morgantown wants its citizens to be fully prepared once election day comes.

The city is currently accepting absentee ballot applications. The applications will be sent out upon request.

City clerk Linda Tucker said all Morgantown residents are eligible to submit an absentee vote, whether they're disabled, out of town on election day or simply too busy to make it to the polls.

"Anybody can get an absentee ballot. A person that works and has family, and is not available. We want everybody to vote," Tucker said. "And so the absentee ballot gives those people the opportunity to vote also."

Call 304- 284-7439 or stop by the municipal building to request an absentee ballot. The city is also looking for poll workers.