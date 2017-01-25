Harrison County United Way Hosts 7th Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest

The United Way of Harrison County's hosted its 7th annual hot wing eating contest Wednesday night.

The event kicked off just after 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport. A newly added this year was a women's division with Loriana Lafferty eating a total of 14 wings. In the men’s division Tyler Adams came in second with 30 wings, and the top winner was Jim Wilson for a total of 31 wings. Each contestant had eight minutes to eat as many wings as possible. United Way said the wing contest is their largest fundraiser all year.

"Our campaign goal was $850,000, we're at 82 percent right now. So, we're hoping to bring in quite a bit during this event to get us to that 100 percent," said Brad Riffee, Community Impact Director of Harrison County United Way.

The wing eating contest raised $43,100 to help many human resource agencies. Josh Wyckoff raised the most money bringing $25,300.

“Every dollar we raise stay’s in Harrison County, and that’s important to know. These are wonderful human resource agencies. They provide critical services to the community members,” said Riffee.

United Way of Harrison County said its proud of its partner agencies and the work they do. You can donate to the United Way to help it reach its goal through their website.