Fairmont Celebrates Father of West Virginia

Community members celebrated the birthday of the Father of West Virginia in Fairmont Wednesday.
Francis H. Pierpont was born in Monongalia County but later moved to Marion County.
He's known for his work as a politician, teacher and lawyer.
Pierpont also served as Governor of Virginia but helped to create the state of West Virginia.
