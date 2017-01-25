Robert C. Byrd Exhibit Now on Display at Pierpont New Advanced Technology Center

A West Virginia politician is being honored through an exhibit at Pierpont's New Advanced Technology Center.

Senator Robert C. Byrd remains the longest serving U.S. Senator elected to nine terms of office.



The exhibit highlights his work over his lifetime and how he impacted West Virginians and the country.



"One of the things we're trying to do is to make sure people understand that we are in the community and the Advanced Technology Center is one of only two such facilities in the entire state. So we also want to use that as an opportunity to get folks out to see what we have in the community."



The exhibit is free and open to the public through February 17.