American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Campaign Kicks Off

A dozen survivors, supporters and donors posed for a photo today for the Go Red for Women Campaign.



The photo will appear on billboards and social media in Morgantown to remind women that February is American Heart Month.

The campaign encourages women to learn about heart health, make small lifestyle changes and improve their diets.

80 percent of heart disease deaths in women are preventable.

"It really affects us locally in the state of WV," said Valerie Piko, American Heart Association. "We have terrible health records and anything we can do to make a difference in our state will really go a long way. We're really trying to reach people who might not have access to health care and really remind them that just walking 30 minutes a day can make a tremendous impact on your health."



February 3 is National Wear Red Day. For more information, visit heart.org.