Randolph County Sheriff's Office Looking to Hire Deputy

Following his November re-election, Randolph County Sheriff Mark Brady was sworn in on Wednesday along with Deputy Richard Swisher. You can work along side both of them. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is also looking to fill a position among the ranks.

“We would encourage anybody who is interested to make a difference in their communities to, we all live here, we all want the best for our communities, we all want to raise our children up," said Brady. "So we want someone who is community oriented that is willing to put the time that is needed to make our community safer for everyone.”

Brady is looking for hardworking, dedicated individuals who are committed to community safety.

For more information on how to apply call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 304-636-2100.