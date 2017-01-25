Darden Mill in Elkins is Hosting First-Ever DardenFest

To hear some quality Cajun and old-time music head down to the Darden Mill in Elkins Saturday, January 28. AmeriCorp will be working side by side with ArtsBank to raise funds for the nonprofit.

Danielle Ellis of AmeriCorp feels the organization is the perfect fit.

“Because I am an AmeriCorp and an Appalachian Forest Heritage Area member we are required to do service projects to benefit the community and my group decided we wanted to do a benefit concert and we felt that ArtsBank would be an appropriate organization to donate the proceeds to," said Ellis.

Local bands will be volunteering their time for the entertainment and include: Laurel Mountain Ramblers, Michael and Carrie Kline, Zig at Zag, and more. ArtsBank supports youth art programs in local schools. Resident artists teach classes for painting, drawing, and music.

The concert begins at 7. $10 for adults and free for children under 12.