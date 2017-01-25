WVWC Campus Becomes Tobacco Free

West Virginia Wesleyan's campus is tobacco free, as of this week.
The school has banned tobacco products, starting this past Monday.
The college is inviting students to mark the change by committing to quit, or by leaving messages of support for anyone trying to quit.
Staff members are working with the state to make an impact.
"This is something we've even had a lot of contact with the West Virginia Division of Tobacco Prevention, and they've been helping us to provide information to people about firsthand, secondhand and now thirdhand smoke," said Jessica Vincent, West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Vincent says more than 80-percent of students and staff supported the change.
