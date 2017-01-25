White Hall Elementary Class Expanding STEM Education

Students in Margie Suder's fourth grade class at White Hall Elementary School are ahead of the curve.

"We know 92% of what the teacher is going to teach us in math so she's like 'well, we don't need to teach them math because they already know it'," said Eli Brady, a student in Suder's class.

A student assessment showed Suder's class knew much of what they would learn that year in math.

Suder discovered robotics materials over the summer, though, and introduced them to her class. Now, they are programming and building their own robots as math instruction.



"They learn simple machines, they learn mathematics, they learn working together, engineering design, cooperative learning and actually their communication skills, which I didn't anticipate, also grew as they were talking in language to each other that was amazing," Suder said.

After getting a $3,000 dollar stem grant from Novelis and a mini-grant from the governor's office, the students are now instructing other teachers throughout Marion County about robotics.



"Right now, we're actually both building one," said Carter Moffa, discussing robotics tools he is programming in class with Brady. "I'm designing it and then he's going to build it. He's designing one and then I'm going to build it so we're learning to see each other's strengths and weaknesses but also learn how to design and build."

Suder said they are learning information this generation can soon apply in 'the real world'.



"I think a lot of it is, if they're motivated to learn, they're going to learn and this is self-motivating," Suder said.

Moffa and Brady both got their own robotics tools for Christmas and they are continuing STEM education at home.



"We understand that we're learning but we're also having fun," Moffa said.



"I'm just thrilled for them that this is possible," Suder said.

Suder said she is thankful for the support of the White Hall Elementary PTO for starting her classroom's STEM work.