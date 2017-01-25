Davis Medical Center Begins Diabetes Prevention Program

One in three American adults has prediabetes. Without weight loss or moderate physical activity, many of them can develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years. The Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) at Davis Medical Center can help people make lasting changes to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Jim Severino, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, will be working closely with the 30 participants in the program.

“The newest program that we have is the diabetes prevention program and it’s a joint effort between the Elkins YMCA, the health department, and the WVU Extension Office and of course Davis Medical Center," said Severino. "To provide a class or a series of classes to help people that have prediabetes.”

The classes will help and monitor patients for a full year and participants are offered 6 months free membership to the Elkins/Randolph County YMCA. The group will meet weekly for the first 6 months and monthly for the latter 6 months to maintain a healthy lifestyle change. The program started on January 10th and Davis Medical Center hopes to begin a new class in 4 months.