Food Pantry Offers Free Bowls of Hot Soup

A program in Lewis County helping to feed those most in need is facing larger demand than ever this year.

The Lewis County Food Pantry has offered free bowls of hot soup to each of its clients two days a week and offered it to the public for a donation.

Pantry Director Charlene Sprouse says more food bank clients are coming for soup this winter, as the number of clients receiving food also rises.

Sprouse says she's glad to be able to help those in greatest need.

"There's a need out there, that people need more food," said Sprouse. "And there are people out there that are hungry. We do have a few homeless people that come in and get food, get the hot soup, and I always like seeing them come in."



This is the third year the food pantry has collaborated with Fish Hawk Acres for the program.