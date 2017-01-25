Harrison County Ambulance Authority Discusses Ways to Keep Community Safe

The Harrison County Emergency Ambulance Authority met Wednesday.

Steve McIntire and Rick Scott were sworn in as officers of the board.

The board focused on ways to get community members more involved in life-saving techniques like AED training and CPR.

"I would like to see more people get involved in CPR, learning CPR. CPR saves lives," said director of Harrison County EMS Steve McIntire, Seconds count, minutes count on saving lives, getting out there, getting AEDs out in the community and making a difference."

Harrison County EMS teaches CPR the third Wednesday of every month.

More information can be found at the Harrison County EMS site.