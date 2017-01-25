Newly Formed Business Group Connects Entrepreneurs With Resources

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can now use a newly formed group to help grow their businesses.

Salem International University held its first informational session called Biz-Buz-Hub on Wednesday afternoon in Salem.

The Hub encourages business owners or people interested in starting a business to get together and share successful strategies.

Organizer Duane Thomas said business owners meeting face to face has its benefits over social media networking.

"We can connect them with anyone, whether that be someone within Salem, within West Virginia within the U-S or even outside of the U-S," said business professor Duane Thomas. "So that's really the value of this group that we are putting together is connect them with the sources that they need to have."

The free Biz Buz Hub is sponsored by four Salem agencies and will meet on the last Wednesday of the month.