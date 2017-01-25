Restaurant Road Trip: Let's Taco Bout It

Let's Taco Bout It is a Morgantown-based restaurant that is on a road trip of it's own, because it has wheels.

The food truck has taken weekend party goers on High Street by storm.

Jordan Yencha, WVU graduate student, said the truck provides a great late-night meal.

"Let's Taco About It is the best place ever, it's clutch as you could possibly be. You come here whenever you know after you're done hanging out around town and you get an awesome stack of nachos or a taco and you're set, you're good to go," Yencha said.

Burke Manning, truck owner and operator, said the truck has been a long time coming.

"For about ten years now my dream has been to have a food truck," said Manning.

But he never knew the now six-month-old food truck would gain popularity in such a short amount of time.

"I didn't expect it to take off as quickly as it did, it was a blessing," said Manning. "Hopefully I can pay it off in the next year or two and I can start making some money off it too."

Manning bought the truck on Craigslist and built the kitchen inside by hand.

The truck sets up Thursday through Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on High Street, but the work starts long before then. Manning and his crew labor through the afternoon cooking and prepping the truck for a long night.

The restaurant's late-night hours are a huge draw for students.

"You couldn't have better hours, because you know, this is when Morgantown is alive," Yencha said. "So it's just like, they drive up, they pull up, everybody knows where to be and they all come running."

Let's Taco Bout It's main clientele can be rowdy at times but Manning said he doesn't mind, because they're part of what makes Morgantown, Morgantown.

"They like the food and we like serving them, and they're down here anyway," said Manning.

"As much as people fight it, it's kind of here to stay. Every business on this street relies on these kids and you take that away, you'll see a lot of places close down."

To keep up with Let's Taco Bout It, follow them on Instagram and Twitter at 'LetsTacoBoutItM'.