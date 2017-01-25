Lewis County Organization Opposes Proposed Weston Sales Tax Increase

A Lewis County organization is opposing a proposed sales tax increase in Weston.

The board of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on Tuesday evening where they voted to draft a resolution against the proposed tax.

The chamber has been collecting opinions from member businesses and say their view has been pretty clear.

"They are really concerned that they are going to lose customers, and bottom line that's the biggest reason that we felt that we needed to represent these businesses," said Lewis County Chamber of Commerce president Greg Cunningham

Cunningham said the board vote against the proposal was unanimous.

The change is still under consideration by the Weston City Council.