LaunchLab Creating Businesses at WVU

Students at West Virginia University with an idea or product don’t have to wait until graduation to make it a business.

“I’ve found my passion for entrepreneurship,” said WVU sophomore Keith Heisler.

So have many other students at WVU’s LaunchLab. Started three years ago with a grant from Huntington Bank, it takes any student with an idea and a passion and guides them through the steps to launch a business.

“We might connect them with someone to help them write a business plan,” said LaunchLab Director Carrie White. “We might connect them with someone who has start-up funding. We might tell them pitch your idea at one of our pitch competitions to network that way. They all come in a little bit different and we find them the resources they need to move them forward.”

Students use the MakerLab to create their products and plans, they attend different state and national competition, including the College of Business and Economics’ Collegiate Business Plan.

“I have a very technical background,” said sophomore Keith Heisler. “I had no idea about business until this past semester. They started walking me through the steps. I would not know what I would do if like without their help.”

Some students are just starting out pitching their ideas for funding. Others are prototyping and testing like Matt Winans who designed a brewery microscope to quickly measure yeast count and viability.

“We’re developing it, getting all the bugs out, and so the next step for me is working with local breweries in West Virginia,” Winans said. “I have a couple identified now, Wheeling Brewing Company, Big Timber. We’re gonna be working together trying to get it as user friendly as possible.”

Advice and resources are always readily available, some from Huntington Bank, who also help launched businesses with finances.

“Creating home-grown entrepreneurs is really how we’re gonna diversify the economy in the state,” said Chad Prather, Community President of Huntington Bank in Morgantown. “We really hope these students come here. We hope that they become wildly successfully. We hope they find West Virginia a place that they want to do business and they stay here forever and employ tons of people.”

Several area businesses you may recognize are products of the LaunchLab; Allegheny Genesis, which grows micro-greens that are distributed throughout the state, Pubstomper Brewing Company and Planet Density, an organic food company.