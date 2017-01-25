Commission Discusses Wine and Liquor Tax Revenue

Monongalia County Commission continues to question revenue from the state’s Wine and Liquor Tax distribution.

Commission voted on Wednesday to send a letter to the state, asking for a list of businesses reporting wine and liquor sales in the county.

Their main concern is a law added in 1983 which says for any establishment one mile outside the boundaries of any city, all the liquor taxes go to that city.

Commission says they would like clarification on that party of the law and even to have it changed that if an establishment is within city boundaries, the revenue goes to that city. If not, then they propose the tax revenues go to the county.

“That has caused a number of problems,” said County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “For example we have a number of cities where you would have something between Granville, Star City, Morgantown, these establishments and there really is no way to enforce it or whether the cities are actually getting it.”

Commission also reviewed the numbers from last year’s recycling program, which had significantly increased throughout the county.