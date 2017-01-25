Fire Claims Life of 9-Year-Old Boy in Tyler County

Officials are investigating a fire in Tyler County that claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy.

The Tyler County 911 Center received a report of a house fire at on Goldring Road in Middlebourne just after 11:00 p.m., Tuesday. The caller advised that the attic of the house was on fire.

According to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office, the 911 center received a second call a few moments later saying that someone was trapped inside the residence.

Emergency personnel were dispatched from numerous agencies across the area. Upon responders arrival, one 9-year-old boy was not accounted for that lived in the residence.

Emergency crews fought the fire and found the body of the boy who resided in the residence. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office and the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office were contacted and responded to the scene.

The name of the boy is not being released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the West Virginia Fire Marshals Office and the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.