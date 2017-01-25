Elkins Middle School Students Celebrate Chinese New Year

Randolph County students are celebrating the new year with a taste of the orient.



Elkins Middle School sixth grade students made dragon masks and held a parade in honor of the Chinese New Year.



It's all part of an American History class that's teaching students about Chinese culture and the country's diplomatic relationship with the U.S.

"At this point and time in history I think it is very important," said Desirre Guire, sixth grade teacher. "In the news we're still hearing all sorts of things right now about the U.S. and Chinese relations. We've talked about the Boxer Rebellion and just how through time we've not always had the best relationships with China and that's slowly changing."

The Chinese New Year starts after the first full moon of the year. This is the year of the rooster.