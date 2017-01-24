Pro-Choice and Pro-Life Demonstrators Gather at WVU

West Virginia University students and representatives from Planned Parenthood joined together Tuesday afternoon to make a statement.

The group advocated for women's reproductive rights and the Affordable Care Act.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Director of Public Affairs, Alisa Clements, said West Virginians would be hurt by repealing the Affordable Care Act.

"The ACA is a really important thing in this state and we don't need to support them repealing it. West Virginia has benefited the most out of any state in the country by ACA and Medicaid expansion and taking that away from West Virginians would be detrimental," Clements said.

But the Planned Parenthood demonstrators weren't alone.

An array of pro-life group representatives set up across from the Planned Parenthood demonstration.

Chloe Harman of Mountaineer's For Life said she wanted to show that not all WVU students hold the same views when it comes to Planned Parenthood and abortion.

"We just thought that we would give a peaceful pro-life presence and let them know that this is not the overwhelming majority of students that feel that way," Harman said.

And the two groups have completely opposite viewpoints.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about Planned Parenthood and what that means to de-fund us. And really it's going to be hurtful to the people that go to us, our patients," Clements said.

Even outside of Planned Parenthood's role in abortion procedures, Harman said there are better options for women's health.

Regardless, she's open to a conversation with anyone who wants to learn more about the pro-life stance.

"We would love to engage in a dialogue with anyone who wants to stop by."

The Planned Parenthood demonstrators emphasized the fact that they do a lot more than just abortion procedures, but they acknowledge it is a part of their organization.

"They focus on abortion services, and we're not afraid to talk about abortion services because that's healthcare and healthcare comes first," Clements said.