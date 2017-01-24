B-UMS Students Face Local Shark Tank

While many kids only get to watch reality shows on TV, students in Tiffany Board's eighth grade English class got their own chance to appear before a Shark Tank of Upshur County's own.

The tank included small business owners and local officials, and offered kids the chance to pitch their own businesses. It's a way for students to practice their English skills without simply filling in blanks.

"I'm not a pass out worksheets type of teacher, do the grammar, I like to be creative and get the students engaged, so in place of writing a persuasive argumentative essay, my students create business plans," Board said.

Board said skills like these aren't just a way to practice their communication skills. It also crosses disciplines to get them involved with math and business.

Small business owner Misty Lustik said learning how businesses work does more than encourage entrepreneurship, it also makes them better employees in the future.

"It's making these kids think about money and what things cost, and just the ins and outs of making it work, and I think they've really done a good job that way," Lustik said.

The project ended with real results. Board takes scores from the judges to see how they thought would students do, but beyond a simple score, proposals in years past have gone on to see real-world success.

"I actually had a group last year who were offered to put their bakery business in Festival Fridays. So I have all the confidence in the world in these kids that if this is something they truly want to do, they can go forth and really do a good job," said Board.