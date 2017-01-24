United Hospital Center Awards Outstanding Staff

One hospital chose Tuesday, National Compliment Day, to show appreciation for outstanding employees.

United Hospital Center handed out its first-ever GEM Award.

The award honors staff who have gone the extra mile.

It was developed for nursing staff who show expert knowledge and care.

"We always say that smiles are contagious so I think acts of kindness are as well and its good for the rest of the staff just to know that we know things like this happen but we want everyone to know about them and want to recognize individual staff members for that," said director of nursing for UHC Stephanie Smart.

Staff members can be nominated by patients and co-workers. Awards will be given out every quarter.

