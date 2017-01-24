Clarksburg Offers App for Citizens to Report Problems

Technology is making it easier to keep the streets clean in Clarksburg.

City officials have created a free cell phone app for people to use to report non-emergency problems like trash, potholes, and abandoned vehicles in their area. The app also allows people to feel more connected to the government.

"This just allows them another opportunity and another resource to be in touch with the city and to communicate which is important to us," said Martin Howe, Clarksburg city manager. "It does make it very easy and also they don't need to know the exact department they need to reach, all they have to do is submit it and the app will direct the information to the appropriate person."

The app is named The Citizen Problem Reporter and can be used on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Common problems like trash and potholes can be entered into the app and the city can then respond to problems as quick as possible.

To get the app, go to visit their website.