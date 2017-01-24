Morgantown Hires New City Manager

The search for Morgantown’s next City Manager is over.

On Monday night, City Council announced the hiring of Paul J. Brake of Laingsburg Michigan for the position.

Brake brings more than 20 years of experience to the city including being an International City and County Management Association-Credentialed Manager and Certified Economic Developer among other titles. He is also the former Director of State Operations-Michigan for SAFEbuilt, Inc. Brake holds a Masters of Public Administration with emphasis in Financial and Personnel Administration from Western Michigan University and a Bachelors of Science with an emphasis in Labor Relations from Grand Valley State College.

Brake will be working with a city staff of over 230 employees in Morgantown on February 8. He replaces former City Manager Jeff Mikorski who accepted a position in Verona, Wisconsin in August of 2016 and Glen Kelly who has been Interim City Manager since Mikorski’s departure.