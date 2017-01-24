Foster Grandparents Group Donates Birthday Bags

A local foster group is working to make kids' birthdays a little brighter.
The local Foster Grandparents group gave Birthday Bags to the Lewis County Family Resource Network this afternoon.
The bags include everything a parent might need to throw a birthday party for a small group of kids.
Volunteers said something as simple as providing for a party goes a long way for families who may not be able to afford one easily.
"It does my heart good, it's a joy to give to others. Indeed, when little kids, if you see a smile on their face, that's worth it." said volunteer Helen Ice.
The organization hopes to make more birthday bags to send to the FRN in the future.
