Fairmont Police Department Seeks New Officers

By Paige Hopkins, Marion and Taylor County Reporter
FAIRMONT -

Most college graduation ceremonies are a few months away but many seniors are starting their post-graduate job searches now.

Monday afternoon Fairmont State University held a career fair for local employers.

The Fairmont City Police Department was one of the organizations represented at the fair.

Sergeant David Woldford said the university has a large pool of potential candidates.

"We want someone that's loyal, smart, can think on their feet," he said. "Someone that's a team player that gets along with people in general. Is willing to learn, just has a passion for wanting to be a good police officer."

Applications are due February 8. 

