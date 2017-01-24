Granville Family Wins Home Makeover

A Granville family is enjoying a new look inside their home after winning a home makeover contest.

"We were blessed to be able to win that,” said Jasmine Dobbs.

That’s what she and Anthony Harper were thinking as they watched trucks filled with furniture pull up to their home.

After moving in several months ago, they were in need of appliances, so they entered the Aaron's "Big Blue Bow Home Makeover" contest, in partnership with The Wendy Williams Show.

"We wanted to upgrade our appliances, more energy efficient and things like that,” said Dobbs. “That’s why we initially entered the contest. “Afterwards when the producers contacted us we found out that it was a home makeover."

And the surprises kept on coming for the couple. They flew with their son Zaylen to the set of the show in December.

Thinking they were finalists for the prize, they were shocked to learn they had won and to see their extended family join them to celebrate.”

"I've never won anything before, especially this big, so it was just an amazing experience to be on a national television show and to share it with our families,” Dobbs said. “We had family members that would call us crying because they were so excited and happy for us. It was just good to be able to bring joy to our lives and other people got to share it with us.”

Fast forward to Tuesday and Aaron's trucks delivered a complete living room set, home entertainment center, two bedroom sets, a washer, dryer, refrigerator and more.

"One of the things that we say at Aaron's is we make dreams come true and I think we've been able to do that for Anthony and Jasmine,” said Ray Muncy, Director of Eastern Franchise Operations for Aarons, Inc. “To be here and see how excited they are, it just it really does make it feel good to work for a company that wants to give back and cares for the customers, and we do that at Aaron's."

The couple says they're grateful to everyone who made this happen and say they’ll enjoy their new home.

"My favorite thing would probably have to be my new laptop that I'm getting for school,” said Dobbs. School starts next week. I'm in a masters program at UMUC online, so I'll be able to do that with no problem.”

"For me it has to be the 75 inch TV,” said Anthony Harper. “I'm very excited about that. I can't wait to watch the Super Bowl.”