Gilmer County Athletic Director Arrested for Allegedly Grabbing Student

Gilmer County High School's athletic director was arrested Monday after police said he grabbed a student by the neck and carried him off the gymnasium floor.

The Glenville Police Department responded to the high school Monday to review video footage of the incident, which allegedly happened Saturday.

The video showed Cole grabbing the boy by the neck and carrying him off the gym floor, police said.

Police said the boy's mother had a text from Cole apologizing for grabbing her son by the neck and pictures of red marks on both sides of his neck. Cole's text message said he was sorry for what happened, that he never meant to hurt him, and that he did not mean to intentionally embarrass him, police said.

Cole is charged with misdemeanor battery.