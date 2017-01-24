Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $88K From Harrison County Business

A Clarksburg woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly embezzled more than $88,000 from her employer.

Emily Dixon, 33, took $88,561.34 from Sandy's Hardware near Nutter Fort, while she was employed there from September 2014 through November 2016, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said financial records obtained from Dixon's bank account and credit card, along with copies of fraudulently issued payroll checks, store invoices, and other documents, were evidence of the embezzlement.

Dixon is charged with embezzlement.