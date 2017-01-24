Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $88K From Harrison County Busin - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $88K From Harrison County Business

Posted: Updated:

A Clarksburg woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly embezzled more than $88,000 from her employer.

Emily Dixon, 33, took $88,561.34 from Sandy's Hardware near Nutter Fort, while she was employed there from September 2014 through November 2016, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said financial records obtained from Dixon's bank account and credit card, along with copies of fraudulently issued payroll checks, store invoices, and other documents, were evidence of the embezzlement.

Dixon is charged with embezzlement.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.