United Way of Harrison County Funds Education Efforts in the Area

United Way of Harrison County announced two grants Tuesday afternoon to expand education and literacy in the community.

The grant for Harrison Co. schools will help improve after school programs, including tutoring. The partnership, which also aims to set a foundation for students to pursue life-long learning, will also aim to address the barriers for education facing students at-risk.

United Way also gave Harrison Community Learning Center a grant to help the group assist those whose second language is English.

"It is going to provide such a wide avenue for folks to come to our agency and be helped," said Harrison Community Learning Center Regina Parker. "It's for a good cause."