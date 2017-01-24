WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana in Dorm

A West Virginia University student was arrested Tuesday in his dorm room after police said they found a large quantity of marijuana.

WVU Police responded to the odor of marijuana in Brooke Tower and arrested Augustine Giardinelli, 18, of Williamstown, New Jersey.

Police searched Giardinelli's room and said they found 23.1 grams of marijuana in different bags, along with a set of digital scales.

Giardinelli told police he had been given the marijuana to sell but had not sold any yet. Giardinelli is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.