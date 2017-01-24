WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana in Dorm - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU Student Arrested After Police Find Marijuana in Dorm

Posted: Updated:
Augustine Giardinelli Augustine Giardinelli

A West Virginia University student was arrested Tuesday in his dorm room after police said they found a large quantity of marijuana.

WVU Police responded to the odor of marijuana in Brooke Tower and arrested Augustine Giardinelli, 18, of Williamstown, New Jersey.

Police searched Giardinelli's room and said they found 23.1 grams of marijuana in different bags, along with a set of digital scales.

Giardinelli told police he had been given the marijuana to sell but had not sold any yet. Giardinelli is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.