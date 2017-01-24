Ohio Man Arrested for Soliciting Bridgeport Officer Posing As Teen

An Ohio man was arrested after police said he messaged an undercover officer, whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Jeremy Harper, 29, of Whipple, Ohio, allegedly posted an ad looking for a female to "fulfill his fantasies," according to the Bridgeport Police Department. An officer replied and said, "yo 15 f bport sayin wats up."

Police said Harper continued talking to the officer, whom he believed was a teen, and then requested to text her. In text messages, Harper talked about a variety of sexual acts, requested nude pictures of the teen, and asked her to meet up with him, police said.

Police interviewed Harper, and he admitted to believing the girl was 15.

Harper is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.