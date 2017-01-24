J.C. Raffety Named Elkins Interim Police Chief

Following an emergency Elkins City Council meeting Monday to accept the resignation of C.D. Cross, retired law enforcement officer and Upshur County Commissioner J.C. Raffety was sworn in Tuesday as City of Elkins Police Chief.

In light of Craig Cross’s unexpected resignation City Council voted unanimously to hire Raffety as interim police chief.

“We have a good department a lot of officers who are excited about their profession, and I hope to increase that profession, professionalism, within them, and if I can accomplish that and prepare the department for the new chief, whomever that may be, coming in in the future. I hope it is successful.”

Chief Raffety intends to hold the position temporarily. He looks forward to working with the ten full time officers until a permanent replacement can be selected.