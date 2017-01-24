Philippi Police Chief "Officer of the Month" for October 2017

In August of 2015, Barbour County 911 officials received a call regarding a “school incident” which was later confirmed to be a hostage situation.

Within three minutes of receiving the 911 call about the hostage situation at Philip Barbour High school, Chief of Police Jeffery Walters and two other officers arrived at the scene, where 29 students and a teacher were being held at gunpoint. After nearly four hours of expert negotiation with the 14-year old gunman through a window in the classroom door, Chief Walters secured the release of all hostages, as well as the eventual peaceful surrender of the troubled teenager.

Chief Walters spoke Tuesday about his own, and his team’s, heroic efforts and meticulous training.

“The big thing was, we had trained for this, and trained for this, and trained for this," said Walters. "We got, we were real big, us and the county sheriff’s department, were real big on active shooter training and we trained at least once a year going through actual scenarios that ending up being exactly like what we encountered that day.”

Chief Walter’s is pictured as “Office of the Month” for the month of October due to his service above and beyond the call of duty.

He does not feel he is the only one to receive this recognition and gives thanks to all the law enforcement and emergency personnel who saved lives that day.