Temporary Road Closure in Monongalia County

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a temporary road closure for Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Monongalia County.

Due to safety concerns, the northbound lane of US 119 approximately 0.25 miles south of the intersection with CR 77, Goshen Road, will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 24. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to alternate traffic through the southbound lane.

The WVDOH has been closely monitoring a road slip on US 119, Grafton Road. Some repairs have been made to the roadway and speed reduced in the area to ensure the safety of the public.

A contractor has been hired to begin repair work to the road starting as early as Monday, Jan. 30.