Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont has been Lifted

Boil water advisory has been lifted.
The City of Fairmont Water Department will be shutting the water off to work on a main line gate valve.
The affected areas include Holt Road, Suncrest Blvd and the surrounding areas.
If you experience low water pressure, a loss of water or water discoloration, do not drink the water without boiling it first.
Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on Jan. 25 after 2 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.
