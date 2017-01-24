Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont has been Lifted - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont has been Lifted

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Boil water advisory has been lifted.

The City of Fairmont Water Department will be shutting the water off to work on a main line gate valve. 

The affected areas include Holt Road, Suncrest Blvd and the surrounding areas. 

If you experience low water pressure, a loss of water or water discoloration, do not drink the water without boiling it first. 

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on Jan. 25 after 2 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted. 

