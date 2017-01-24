Boil Water Advisory for Fairmont has been Lifted

Boil water advisory has been lifted.

The City of Fairmont Water Department will be shutting the water off to work on a main line gate valve.

The affected areas include Holt Road, Suncrest Blvd and the surrounding areas.

If you experience low water pressure, a loss of water or water discoloration, do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on Jan. 25 after 2 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.