Multiple Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Harrison County

Firefighters from four volunteer fire departments were called to a house fire in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Sycamore Road around 12:20 p.m.

When the call came in to 911, a disabled resident was in the home.

The man was able to get out.

The fire was contained to the attic and was believed to be electrical, according to firefighters.

Salem, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville and West Milford Volunteer Departments, along with Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.