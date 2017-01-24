Test It Tuesday: Comfort Click

This week's Test It Tuesday is for the men out there who wear a belt on a daily basis. We enlisted the help of Meteorologist Shawn Householder and News Director Aaron Williams to try out the Comfort Click - the adjustable belt that claims to fit *all waist sizes! But will it "measure up" to our other products?

I asked Aaron: what is the first thing you look for when it comes to belt shopping?"

"I'm cheap, so the first thing I look for is price. Going along with that, I usually look for reversible belts that are black on one side and brown on the other, so you get a two-for-one," said Williams.

"It's gotta do its job. I feel like the belt is like the bike chain of the wardrobe. It's under the most pressure, and if something goes wrong, there is a problem," said Householder. "I like for my belts to be one solid piece of leather. I'm pretty curious about the fastening mechanism."

Aaron tried it on first.

"Apparently, I have to put this thing together. It does not come assembled. The belt actually has the waist sizes on the back of the belt. We're going to cut it at 38" just to give us a little slack," said Williams.

Then, it was Shawn's turn.

"The belt itself is more flimsy than what I like to see," said Householder.

"I think it's a neat idea. I think the click system would solve the problem with holes in most regular belts," said Williams. "It seems like a cheap plastic."

"I feel like that could possibly fail when I needed it most," said Householder. "If I'm at the office and the click mechanism fails, it wouldn't be good."

"A little expensive for what it is. I think it's about $20, and that's about $5 to $10 more than I would spend," said Williams.

"Maybe for a kid or someone who's using it as a fashion accessory, but I'm not sure I'd recommend this for someone who really needs a belt," said Householder.