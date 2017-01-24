Marion County Names New Principal for Fairmont Senior High School

The Marion County Board of Education went into executive session Monday night to select the new principal of Fairmont Senior High School.

The board voted unanimously to name Karen Finamore the principal at FSHS.

Finamore was serving as interim principal prior to the decision. Finamore became interim principal following the school board's suspension of Tyson Furgason in January 2016 for an "inability to perform duties at school."

Back on January 9, the Marion County Board of Education voted to appoint Furgason to the role of assistant principal at Rivesville Elementary-Middle School.