Sheriff's Department Investigates East View Stabbing

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after a stabbing that happened over the weekend in East View.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said a stabbing was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday on Hanover Street.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with several knife wounds. None of the wounds were life-threatening, deputies said.

When the suspect ran from the scene, deputies used a dog to track the person but were not able to find the suspect.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspect, but deputies are not releasing that person's name or the name of the victim at this time, according to Lieutenant Rob Waybright.

The sheriff's department will continue to handle the investigation.