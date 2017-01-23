Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys’ and girls’ basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAA - Boys'
1. University (8) 12-0 96 2
2. Capital (2) 8-3 83 1
3. Morgantown 10-2 77 7
4. George Washington 10-2 65 5
5. Musselman 10-1 62 3
6. Hedgesville 13-1 47 8
7. Huntington 6-2 40 4
8. Parkersburg 8-3 35 9
9. Martinsburg 8-4 17 6
10. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 8, South Charleston 5.
Class AA - Boys'
1. Poca (6) 9-2 94 4
2. Fairmont Senior (3) 9-3 92 1
3. Bluefield 9-2 73 2
4. Mingo Central (1) 8-3 72 3
5. Chapmanville 8-5 55 T5
6. North Marion 10-3 48 7
7. Philip Barbour 7-3 25 T5
8. Sissonville 7-3 24 8
9. East Fairmont 11-3 13 NR
10. Shady Spring 8-5 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Winfield 9, Wyoming East 7, Point Pleasant 7, Logan 5, River View 4, James Monroe 4, Bridgeport 3, Roane County 3, Robert C. Byrd 1, Independence 1.
Class A - Boys'
1. Wheeling Central (8) 13-2 98 1
2. Ravenswood 11-1 87 2
3. Fayetteville (2) 12-0 83 3
4. St. Marys 10-2 64 4
5. Notre Dame 7-4 54 5
6. Pendleton County 10-2 37 T10
7. Parkersburg Catholic 9-4 33 7
8. Bishop Donahue 10-3 24 6
9. Tug Valley 6-6 18 8
(tie)Gilmer County 9-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 17, Madonna 7, Pocahontas County 7, South Harrison 2, Doddridge County 1.
Class AAA - Girls'
1. Huntington (10) 11-2 100 1
2. South Charleston 11-2 88 2
3. Buckhannon-Upshur 13-2 74 3
4. Morgantown 9-4 63 7
5. Greenbrier East 14-2 62 5
6. Martinsburg 12-2 54 6
7. Parkersburg South 13-4 44 4
8. Spring Valley 8-4 26 9
9. St. Albans 7-5 19 T10
10. Parkersburg 9-4 13 8
Others receiving votes: Preston 4, University 1, Wheeling Park 1, John Marshall 1.
Class AA - Girls'
1. Bluefield (4) 11-1 92 3
(tie)Winfield (4) 14-1 92 2
3. North Marion 12-2 72 1
4. Wyoming East (2) 9-4 66 7
5. Westside 11-1 60 6
6. Fairmont Senior 11-4 58 T4
7. Lincoln 11-3 46 T4
8. Poca 10-4 20 10
9. River View 11-3 17 8
10. Sissonville 8-4 12 9
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10, Lewis County 3, Frankfort 2.
Class A - Girls'
1. Wheeling Central (5) 15-1 94 2
2. Summers County (2) 10-2 83 T5
3. Gilmer County (1) 12-2 77 1
4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 9-6 69 3
5. Tucker County (1) 12-2 65 4
6. Fayetteville 9-2 50 T5
7. Williamstown 11-2 48 7
8. Valley Wetzel 11-2 16 10
9. St. Marys 9-4 15 9
10. Charleston Catholic 8-5 13 8
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 9, Union Grant 6, Magnolia 2, Trinity 2, Ritchie County 1.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
