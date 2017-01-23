Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys’ and girls’ basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:



Class AAA - Boys'

1. University (8) 12-0 96 2

2. Capital (2) 8-3 83 1

3. Morgantown 10-2 77 7

4. George Washington 10-2 65 5

5. Musselman 10-1 62 3

6. Hedgesville 13-1 47 8

7. Huntington 6-2 40 4

8. Parkersburg 8-3 35 9

9. Martinsburg 8-4 17 6

10. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 8, South Charleston 5.





Class AA - Boys'

1. Poca (6) 9-2 94 4

2. Fairmont Senior (3) 9-3 92 1

3. Bluefield 9-2 73 2

4. Mingo Central (1) 8-3 72 3

5. Chapmanville 8-5 55 T5

6. North Marion 10-3 48 7

7. Philip Barbour 7-3 25 T5

8. Sissonville 7-3 24 8

9. East Fairmont 11-3 13 NR

10. Shady Spring 8-5 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Winfield 9, Wyoming East 7, Point Pleasant 7, Logan 5, River View 4, James Monroe 4, Bridgeport 3, Roane County 3, Robert C. Byrd 1, Independence 1.





Class A - Boys'

1. Wheeling Central (8) 13-2 98 1

2. Ravenswood 11-1 87 2

3. Fayetteville (2) 12-0 83 3

4. St. Marys 10-2 64 4

5. Notre Dame 7-4 54 5

6. Pendleton County 10-2 37 T10

7. Parkersburg Catholic 9-4 33 7

8. Bishop Donahue 10-3 24 6

9. Tug Valley 6-6 18 8

(tie)Gilmer County 9-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 17, Madonna 7, Pocahontas County 7, South Harrison 2, Doddridge County 1.

Class AAA - Girls'

1. Huntington (10) 11-2 100 1

2. South Charleston 11-2 88 2

3. Buckhannon-Upshur 13-2 74 3

4. Morgantown 9-4 63 7

5. Greenbrier East 14-2 62 5

6. Martinsburg 12-2 54 6

7. Parkersburg South 13-4 44 4

8. Spring Valley 8-4 26 9

9. St. Albans 7-5 19 T10

10. Parkersburg 9-4 13 8

Others receiving votes: Preston 4, University 1, Wheeling Park 1, John Marshall 1.





Class AA - Girls'

1. Bluefield (4) 11-1 92 3

(tie)Winfield (4) 14-1 92 2

3. North Marion 12-2 72 1

4. Wyoming East (2) 9-4 66 7

5. Westside 11-1 60 6

6. Fairmont Senior 11-4 58 T4

7. Lincoln 11-3 46 T4

8. Poca 10-4 20 10

9. River View 11-3 17 8

10. Sissonville 8-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10, Lewis County 3, Frankfort 2.





Class A - Girls'

1. Wheeling Central (5) 15-1 94 2

2. Summers County (2) 10-2 83 T5

3. Gilmer County (1) 12-2 77 1

4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 9-6 69 3

5. Tucker County (1) 12-2 65 4

6. Fayetteville 9-2 50 T5

7. Williamstown 11-2 48 7

8. Valley Wetzel 11-2 16 10

9. St. Marys 9-4 15 9

10. Charleston Catholic 8-5 13 8

Others receiving votes: Tolsia 9, Union Grant 6, Magnolia 2, Trinity 2, Ritchie County 1.

