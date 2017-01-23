Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 23 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Latest AP Boys' and Girls' Basketball Polls - Jan. 23

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys’ and girls’ basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
    
Class AAA - Boys' 
    1. University     (8)    12-0    96    2
    2. Capital     (2)    8-3    83    1
    3. Morgantown        10-2    77    7
    4. George Washington    10-2    65    5
    5. Musselman        10-1    62    3
    6. Hedgesville        13-1    47    8
    7. Huntington        6-2    40    4
    8. Parkersburg        8-3    35    9
    9. Martinsburg        8-4    17    6
    10. Woodrow Wilson    7-3    15    NR    
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 8, South Charleston 5.
    
    
Class AA - Boys'
    1. Poca          (6)    9-2    94    4
    2. Fairmont Senior (3)    9-3    92    1
    3. Bluefield        9-2    73    2
    4. Mingo Central (1)    8-3    72    3
    5. Chapmanville        8-5    55    T5
    6. North Marion        10-3    48    7
    7. Philip Barbour    7-3    25    T5
    8. Sissonville        7-3    24    8
    9. East Fairmont    11-3    13    NR
    10. Shady Spring    8-5    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: Winfield 9, Wyoming East 7, Point Pleasant 7, Logan 5, River View 4, James Monroe 4, Bridgeport 3, Roane County 3, Robert C. Byrd 1, Independence 1.
    
    
Class A - Boys'
    1. Wheeling Central (8)    13-2    98    1
    2. Ravenswood        11-1    87    2
    3. Fayetteville (2)    12-0    83    3
    4. St. Marys        10-2    64    4
    5. Notre Dame        7-4    54    5
    6. Pendleton County    10-2    37    T10
    7. Parkersburg Catholic    9-4    33    7
    8. Bishop Donahue    10-3    24    6
    9. Tug Valley        6-6    18    8
    (tie)Gilmer County    9-2    18    NR    
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 17, Madonna 7, Pocahontas County 7, South Harrison 2, Doddridge County 1.

Class AAA - Girls'
    1. Huntington     (10)    11-2    100    1
    2. South Charleston    11-2    88    2
    3. Buckhannon-Upshur    13-2    74    3
    4. Morgantown        9-4    63    7
    5. Greenbrier East    14-2    62    5
    6. Martinsburg        12-2    54    6
    7. Parkersburg South    13-4    44    4
    8. Spring Valley        8-4    26    9
    9. St. Albans        7-5    19    T10
    10. Parkersburg        9-4    13    8    
Others receiving votes: Preston 4, University 1, Wheeling Park 1, John Marshall 1.
    
    
Class AA - Girls'
    1. Bluefield     (4)    11-1    92    3
    (tie)Winfield     (4)    14-1    92    2
    3. North Marion        12-2    72    1
    4. Wyoming East (2)    9-4    66    7
    5. Westside        11-1    60    6
    6. Fairmont Senior    11-4    58    T4
    7. Lincoln        11-3    46    T4
    8. Poca            10-4    20    10
    9. River View        11-3    17    8
    10. Sissonville        8-4    12    9    
Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10, Lewis County 3, Frankfort 2.
    
    
Class A - Girls'
    1. Wheeling Central (5)        15-1    94    2
    2. Summers County (2)        10-2    83    T5
    3. Gilmer County (1)        12-2    77    1
    4. Saint Joseph Central (1)    9-6    69    3
    5. Tucker County (1)        12-2    65    4
    6. Fayetteville            9-2    50    T5
    7. Williamstown            11-2    48    7
    8. Valley Wetzel            11-2    16    10
    9. St. Marys            9-4    15    9
    10. Charleston Catholic        8-5    13    8    
Others receiving votes: Tolsia 9, Union Grant 6, Magnolia 2, Trinity 2, Ritchie County 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

