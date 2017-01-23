Lewis County BOE Discusses A-F Accountability System

Students receive grades based on their performances in school and now West Virginia Schools receive grades based on their students performances.

Monday night during the Lewis County Board of Education meeting, educators voiced their concerns regarding the A-F accountability system.

The grades are based on standardized tests only for certain grade-levels, attendance, and improvement.

Lisa Vaillancourt, second grade Jane Lew teacher, said the scale doesn't accurately show school's performances.

"I think it's ineffective because it sends out a message to the community that we're not doing the job for their students," she said. "It also sends out a message to the students, the students are really sad about their grade too."

Jane Lew Elementary received a 'D' letter grade.