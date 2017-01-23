Man Arrested in Morgantown on 2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver

On Saturday, police in Morgantown arrested a man they said had several types of drugs on him during a traffic stop.



Morgantown Police said they stopped Stacey Polley, 41, for various traffic violations, when a K-9 unit showed the presence of narcotics.

Polley had 251 oxycodone pills, 69 alprazolam pills and 68 hydrocodone pills, along with crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and $3,200 in cash, according to police.

Police said Polley also had several stolen electronic items, including two GPS devices.

Polley is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to police, additional charges may be pending.

Polley is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.